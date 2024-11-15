Escapes arrives with free tickets to watch new film, Grand Theft Hamlet ahead of its UK release date

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Escapes, supported by the BFI awarding National Lottery funding, is thrilled to announce the return of its eighth edition of Escapes this December. Screening Grand Theft Hamlet, Escapes is offering free cinema screenings to shine a light on independent films in beautiful, local venues— for free.

From seasoned cinema-goers to those looking for new experiences, Escapes is offering an exclusive preview of this unmissable film on Monday 2nd December with over 15,000 free tickets available at independent cinemas across the UK. This will be one of the first opportunities to experience Grand Theft Hamlet before its official release.

The programme’s latest highlight is the exclusive preview of the highly anticipated documentary, which is an inspiring, hilarious, and unexpectedly moving film that blends theatre, video games, and friendship. Set against the backdrop of the UK’s third lockdown in January 2021, Grand Theft Hamlet follows two theatre actors, Sam and Mark, who are struggling with the isolation, fear, and uncertainty brought on by the pandemic. As the two spend their days in the virtual world of Grand Theft Auto, they stumble across a hidden theatre in the game and a wild idea is born - they decide to stage a full production of Hamlet within the game itself. What follows is a ridiculous, hilarious, and ultimately heartwarming adventure as they battle disruptive griefers and face numerous technical challenges, as Sam and Mark’s journey reveals surprising truths about life, friendship, and the enduring power of Shakespeare.

As part of its commitment to inclusivity, Escapes will present all screenings of Grand Theft Hamlet with descriptive subtitles, ensuring that the film is accessible to a wider audience. Whether you’re a dedicated film lover or someone who rarely visits the cinema, Escapes makes it easy and free to enjoy independent cinema at local venues, from the Whitley Bay Jam Jar to Nottingham’s Savoy Cinema and Curzon Oxford. This year’s lineup offers the perfect chance to rediscover the magic of cinema with friends and family.

Tickets for Grand Theft Hamlet are now available for free at escapetothecinema.co.uk/tickets, and all upcoming screenings can be reserved via escapes.cinematik.app.