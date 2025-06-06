Enterprising Doncaster teenager sells shirts to footballers

Enterprising Doncaster teenager Oscar Withers is proud to be ‘sports mad’ and the seventeen-year-old who came second in the most recent water-skiing national championships has now set up a company customising football kit t-shirts while also finding time to represent New College at rugby and for which he recently received a player’s award.

‘Our football shirt company customises shirts from both current and retro kits as shown on our website. Some customers specify other specific shirts to customised or even send us one that they own. I started out customising my own shirts six months ago and began selling when I felt that my designs were of a high enough standard. I funded the start-up by selling my old clothes and using some savings. I generally use Photoshop for my designs and aim for a unique look that fits the individual shirt’s style. We met Joel Piroe and Pascal Struijk in Leeds at the promotion parade. They’ve given positive reviews of the shirts we did for them. I’ve also designed a shirt for goalkeeper Alex Cairns who loves our work.’

‘I’m delighted with the volume of sales so early in trading. My business plan is a work in progress as I need to adapt and constantly innovate. Two of my friends now have roles with Robbie Douglas dealing with finance and accounts and Dan McNaught handling logistics and assisting with design. I’m the boss. I handle most shirt designing and run customer communication via the website and social media. I’m studying Business, Economics and History for ‘A’ levels and my eventual aim is to create a clothing brand with customised football shirts as just one product in the range, but we’d need a much larger number of followers to achieve that ambition.

Oscar came in second in last season’s national waterskiing championship in the under 17s slalom category and has also been a member the British team attending the European Championship the last two years. ‘I’ve been brought up with waterskiing as my family love it. I train at Hazelwood Ski World in Lincolnshire which is one of the best places to prepare for a tournament. I train there at weekends from February through August and often daily during school holidays as well as keeping up fitness levels in the gym.’

‘The sport has three categories Slalom, Jump and Trick. Slalom involves aiming to ski round six buoys at the shortest line length with the boat moving at the same constant speed for all contestants. Trick involves completing certain tricks each of which has a certain number of points with competitors aiming to get the highest score. Jump is skiing onto the ramp and aiming to get the furthest distance possible. My coach says that I’m a determined skier in all weather conditions.’

Oscar also plays rugby for his college team. ‘I was delighted to see my work effort on and off the ball and leading the line from the front rewarded with the player award from Cayden Hazlett. I mainly play at second row and sometimes inside centre.’

Anyone considering a customised football shirt can contact Oscar at Offside Originals at https://www.off-side.shop/ or via Instagram @offside_originals Tik Tok Offside_Originals.