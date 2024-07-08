Enjoy a super summer of magical movies at Lakeside Village

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Visitors to Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping can enjoy a series of free summer cinema, with an awesome animal theme, every Thursday in August.

As part of Lakeside Village’s Wildlife Discovery partnership with the Yorkshire Wildlife Park, the retail outlet will show five animal themed films.

The movie magic kicks off on August 1 with Khumba. This feelgood film focuses on a young zebra who only has half of his stripes. Voiced by celebrities including Jake T. Austin, Steve Buscemi, Loretta Devine and Laurence Fishburne and Richard E. Grant. Join him on his journey to the Karoo Desert to find the legendary water hole where the first zebras got their distinctive markings.

Next up it's Sing on August 8, customers will be invited to bring their best voices to singalong to this upbeat celebration. Koala Buster Moon, voiced by Matthew McConaughey, puts on a talent show to try and save the theatre and from the auditions from an array of animals to the final show viewers will be laughing, crying and singing.

A previous Summer Cinema event at Lakeside Village

Abby Chandler, deputy centre manager at Lakeside Village said: “We are really looking forward to this year’s Wildlife Discovery themed summer cinema.

“Each Thursday will show a different film outside near Marks and Spencer and customers are invited to bring their own chairs, and sit back, relax and enjoy an amazing animal adventure.

“The films will air at 2pm and 5pm and are all family friendly. We know from previous years that these events can get busy but that the atmosphere is always fantastic. We look forward to welcoming customers for the free films and hope that they will stay on and enjoy our animal trail around the centre and find out more about some of the six big animals at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.”

August 15 will see children’s classic Jungle Book brought to life, The Lion King will be on August 22 and Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted will round off the summer cinema on August 29.