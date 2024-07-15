Empress Building celebrates with full house for England's Euro 2024 final

England vs Spain Euro 2024

The Empress Building became the heartbeat of local festivities as it welcomed a full house for the Euro 2024 final with its much-anticipated Family Disco Party.

Draped in balloons and patriotic England decor, the venue thrummed with excitement and community spirit. Despite England's narrow defeat to Spain, the evening was a resounding success, filled with joy, music, and unity.

Family Disco Party

Jemma Evans, General Manager of the Empress Building, shared her thoughts on the event: "We are thrilled to have hosted such an incredible evening. The turnout was amazing, and it was wonderful to see families and fans coming together to support England. The atmosphere was electric, and even though we didn't win the final, the community spirit and joy in the room were palpable. We're proud to have provided a venue where people could create lasting memories."

The Empress Building continues to be a hub for community events, bringing people together for unforgettable experiences. Stay tuned for more exciting events and gatherings in the future.

About Empress Building: The Empress Building is a premier event venue located in the heart of Mexborough. Known for hosting a wide range of events, from weddings, family-friendly parties to live entertainment and corporate gatherings, the Empress Building is dedicated to creating memorable experiences for all attendees. For more information, visit the website