Eight-Year-Old from Goole gives back for brother's long-term care at Sheffield Children's

Eight-Year-Old Lilly Hamilton prepares to take on the 32-piece inflatable track at Leeds Inflatable Run to raise funds for The Children’s Hospital Charity. She'll be joined by mum Rebecca and sister Ava on 29th June to take part.

Inspired by her brother, Max’s, bravery, Lilly is giving back to Sheffield Children’s as a thanks for his care. Like many children from across the UK, Max travels to be treated at Sheffield Children’s, with a round trip from his home town in Goole taking up to two hours.

Taking on the family-friendly inflatable run in Leeds, Lilly is determined to raise as much money as possible to help children just like Max.

Lilly’s dad, Harry, said: “Lilly is so excited! I think she is really getting something out of the experience. She’s really enjoyed fundraising: she had a lot of fun at her bake sale and took part in a bucket collection at the Tesco where her mum works. She’s loved meeting new people and talking to them about the work that the hospital does for her brother.”

Lilly was inspired by mum and dad’s previous fundraising for The Children’s Hospital Charity. Harry said: “Lilly saw us fundraise for the charity Skydive back in 2021. I’m also part of a football team that fundraises for charity and I’ve been bringing her to practice. I think she’s really developed an understanding of what is means to give back.”

Sheffield Children’s is one of just three standalone specialist children’s hospitals in the UK, providing the best possible care for children in Yorkshire, the UK and beyond. Harry said, “Our experience of Sheffield Children’s has been brilliant. Having a child with a chronic condition is really tough, but it’s a comfort to know he’s being well looked after. She’s seen what Max goes through because she visits him at the hospital after his treatment and she wants to give back to the teams that have supported him.”

Phoebe Marriott, Events Fundraising Officer at The Children’s Hospital Charity said: “The Children’s Hospital Charity are so proud of our amazing fundraisers. The money raised through donations makes a real difference to the lives of children and families who visit Sheffield Children’s. Donations fund life-saving equipment, vital research and treatment and help to create a comfortable, engaging environment for parents and patients at Sheffield Children’s.”

The Inflatable Runs are perfect family events, encouraging children from five years old, and they’re a brilliant way to get the whole family involved in fundraising. Harry added: “If you’re thinking of doing a fundraising challenge with the family, do it! Especially something like The Inflatable Run, which is perfect for kids. It’s something a bit different. You get to spend a day out with the family, have a good laugh together, and do some real good in the process.”

If you’d like to sign up for an Inflatable Run, the next event is taking place in Lincolnshire on Saturday 13th July. Featuring a track of 32 inflatables to bounce over to the finish line, it’s suitable for all levels of fitness, with distance ranging from 2.5k to 15k. Find out more: https://www.tchc.org.uk/get-involved/events/lincoln-inflatable-run.html