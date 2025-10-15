Duo will give historical talk on legendary football scout
Chris Brook and Barnsley Chronicle reporter Ashley Ball will be at Mexborough Athletic FC on Wednesday October 29 from 7.30pm.
The talk is focused on Mark Crook, a scout from Wath who ensured the likes of Doncaster footballing royalty Roy Swinbourne, Ron Flowers and Alan Sunderland made their way to Wolves via his feeder team who were based in Brampton.
The pair have been working on a book, Feeding The Wolves, over the last year to pay tribute to Crook's incredible achievements which saw him unearth 114 professional players.
The book will be available to pre-order on the night at £15 and will be published in December.
Chris, who is originally from Swinton, will also give insights into the rich Don and Dearne football history including the Totty Cup and Montagu Cup.
Chris said: "Mark's operation was an extensive one but he found Doncaster to be a happy hunting ground for players.
"We will be talking a lot about Mark on the night but there is plenty on the history of local football too."
Entry on the night is £2.50.