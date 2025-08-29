Dunniwood Lodge Retains “Good” CQC Rating

Testament to the dedication, innovation, and values-led culture our care team embrace each day.

We are proud to share that Dunniwood Lodge has retained its “Good” rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC). This achievement celebrates our ongoing commitment to creating a safe, supportive, and meaningful environment where everyone feels valued and an integral part of our shared home community here in Bessacarr.

Our latest CQC assessment highlighted how residents continue to receive care that is person-centred, compassionate, and responsive. From timely support to robust safeguarding, our teams ensure every individual’s wellbeing is at the heart of everything we do. Residents and their families are actively involved in care planning, helping guide decisions and shaping experiences that enhance independence and choice.

Innovation and creativity are central to life at Dunniwood Lodge. Our nationally recognised wellbeing programme help everyone navigate our home and engage in meaningful ways each day. Our popular live music includes tribute acts and commemorative celebrations foster connection and create wonderful moments for everyone. Every activity is designed with purpose and based in research, reflecting our purpose of caring for people in a way that contributes to a meaningful life.

Outings on our minibus!

Interim Manager Hayley Lewis is delighted: “I’m so proud of how our team works together to deliver our purpose. We work so well together to create positive experiences for all. It’s my pleasure to lead our shared home community and I’m happy that CQC recognise the positive culture and quality care we’re creating together.”

Our success is driven by teams who are empowered, supported, and inspired. Our team receive continuous training and encouragement to innovate, while leaders cultivate a culture of transparency, collaboration, and inclusion. This enables care that is not only safe and effective but forward-looking, always striving to improve experiences and outcomes for residents and we’re proud to have been awarded the national Dementia Friendly Business Award 2025.

Retaining our CQC “Good” rating is a milestone that recognises the passion and commitment of every member of our community. It also inspires us to continue pushing the boundaries of care excellence, creating moments of joy, connection, and purpose for everyone at Dunniwood Lodge. We invite you to pop in anytime to our and experience our difference.

