Dunniwood Lodge honours VE Day with an indoor street party and celebrity guest

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An incredible day celebrating life, friendship and the power of bringing communities together to support and grow.

Residents at Dunniwood Lodge Care Home in Bessacarr organised an indoor street party with a difference to commemorate this year’s VE Day. In an incredible display, the entire home was decorated with memorabilia, flags and photos to mark the day and reminisce. Team members, residents and loved ones dressed in 1940’s dress and a live singer ensured the sounds from the 1940’s were heard across the home. The atmosphere was electric and respected the sacrifices made during World War II and the resilience and unity showed.

They were honoured to be joined by Paratrooper Ben Parkinson MBE, whose remarkable journey served as a beacon of inspiration to everyone. Ben took time to share his experiences and proudly displayed his medals. Being able to touch these and talk about his journey in the armed forces with residents was a very special moment indeed.

Manager Gemma Lindley tells us more:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team at Dunniwood Lodge on VE Day

“It was incredible to see everyone join together. We created the indoor street so residents could choose to party with us as a group, or enjoy the event from the comfort of their own rooms. Team members went to incredible lengths to dress up and get into the spirit. What a brilliant team we have. A special thank you to team member Julie Cousins for arranging the visit from Ben. We’re truly here for each other.”

Each Other Care are committed to offering residents fulfilled and meaningful experiences and this was an excellent example of how connections and moments like this can truly enrich lives. Activities Coordinator Belinda Roberts was also delighted with how the event went:

“The joy on our residents’ faces made it all worthwhile. We’re here to support individual needs and what a day we had! On behalf of the entire team here at Dunniwood, thank you for making this day so special for us.”

The indoor street party was filled with laughter, shared stories and nostalgia as everyone immersed themselves in the sights and sounds of the 1940s, creating an inclusive environment where everyone feels valued and supported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad