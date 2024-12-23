Double celebrations: How Montagu Hall Care Home residents embrace festive birthdays

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

For many, the holiday season is a time to cherish family and festive traditions. But for those with Christmas or New Year birthdays, the season brings double the celebrations and unique ways to make the day extra special.

At Montagu Hall care home, part of Danforth Care Homes, residents are sharing their stories about how they balance these milestones with the magic of the festive season.

Jane, a resident at Montagu Hall whose birthday falls on Christmas Day, has mastered the art of celebrating her two special occasions.

For Jane, it’s all about keeping things distinct.

Resident Jane at Montagu Hall Care Home

“I like to keep Christmas and birthday presents separate and have them wrapped in Christmas and birthday paper,” Jane shared. “I’d have Christmas dinner first and then a birthday party at teatime. This year, I’m celebrating with my son, and I’m really looking forward to it.”

To explore how others celebrate festive birthdays, Montagu Hall also reached out to the local community via social media.

Jonathon, who was born on New Year’s Day, shared his approach: "I celebrate Christmas with family and loved ones, then have a drink and celebrate New Year’s Eve to welcome my birthday on New Year’s Day. It’s a great way to enjoy both occasions!"

At Montagu Hall, ensuring residents feel special is a cornerstone of their approach to care. Whether it’s a Christmas Day birthday or a New Year’s Eve party, the team works closely with residents to ensure their celebrations are as unique and joyful as they are.Julie Afsar, General Manager at Montagu Hall, reflected on the importance of these special moments:

"At Montagu Hall, we’re committed to making every resident feel valued and celebrated, especially during the festive season. For those with Christmas or New Year birthdays, we ensure their celebrations are thoughtfully planned and as distinct as they want them to be.

"It’s all about honouring their traditions and creating beautiful memories they’ll cherish forever."

Montagu Hall care home is located in Mexborough and offers exceptional residential, respite, and dementia care. With luxury facilities, a warm and supportive environment, and a dedicated team, Montagu Hall ensures every resident leads an enriching and fulfilling life.

At Montagu Hall everything is included in a single, transparent weekly fee, giving residents and their families peace of mind with no unexpected costs. The fee covers 24-hour care, housekeeping, dining, activities, trips out, as well as monthly hairdressing, chiropody, and access to newspapers and magazines.

This all-inclusive approach ensures residents can focus on living well, staying active, and enjoying life in a supportive, caring environment.