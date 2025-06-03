Dore schoolgirl’s ‘Super’ design wins family day out with Vulcan XH558

Sheffield schoolgirl Mila Good, aged eight, has enjoyed an unforgettable family day out with the iconic Vulcan XH558 after winning a creative design competition at her school.

Mila, a pupil at Dore Primary School, impressed judges with her imaginative superhero Paige – a Vulcan Ranger who could transform old planes into new Vulcans. Her winning entry earned her class a special visit from The Work-wise Foundation, educational partners of Vulcan to the Sky charity (VTTS).

“I entered a competition to design a superhero. Mine was called Paige, she had long hair, a cape, and could fly. Her superpower was turning old planes into new Vulcans,” explained Mila.

The visit from The Work-wise Foundation gave Mila and her classmates the chance to enjoy a day of hands-on learning. “We had a great day when The Work-wise Foundation came to school. I really enjoyed making rockets and the paper airplane competition, I’ve made a lot of paper planes since!” Mila said.

Mila (left) with her friend Sophia and siblings Lusha and Zuhi, visiting the Vulcan XH558.

As part of her prize, Mila and her family, including parents Alistair and Deepa, younger siblings Lusha (7) and Zuhi (4), and friend Sophia (8), were invited to see the impressive Vulcan XH558 up close at Doncaster Sheffield Airport. The group learned about the aircraft’s unique history and even had the chance to climb into the cockpit.

Deepa said: “The children all loved seeing the Vulcan, and getting into the cockpit was amazing. They asked so many questions, and the volunteers were fantastic at answering them.” Alistair added: “This is a day they’ll remember forever. They’ve learned so much and had a huge amount of fun.”

The Work-wise Foundation, in partnership with VTTS, delivers educational programmes such as The Flying Roadshow, bringing hands-on science, technology, engineering, and maths (STEM) activities to schools, all themed around aviation and aerospace. VTTS also has a presence at the new Skills Street, based at Gulliver’s Valley in Rotherham, as part of an aviation hub designed to inspire young people across the region.

Marc Walters, chief executive of Vulcan to the Sky Trust, said: “We were delighted to welcome Mila and her family to experience the Vulcan XH558. Seeing the wonder on visitors’ faces, no matter what their age, as they stand beneath the Vulcan’s iconic delta wings is always special.

“Mila’s visit highlights how our partnership with The Work-wise Foundation can spark a lifelong interest in STEAM, encouraging more young people to explore the exciting opportunities in these fields.

“Our thanks to John Barber, chief executive of The Work-wise Foundation, for arranging the visit and joining the family on the day. This is a great partnership and enables us to engage young people across the region, from primary level right through to university students, hopefully sparking a lifelong interest in STEM and encouraging more students to explore the opportunities the STEM sector holds for career development.”

For further information visit www.vulcantothesky.org