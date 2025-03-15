Doncaster's Young Chess Players Represent at Yorkshire Grand Prix

Elizabeth and Seth both picked up trophies at the event

The Doncaster Junior Chess Club were in action on March 15 in the third of the Yorkshire Junior Grand Prix events. Held in Holmfirth, many of the members were partaking in their first tournament and all did the city proud throughout. As an unexpected (but welcome) bonus, Doncaster’s Seth Woozeer (11) was crowned the overall champion, with the primary-aged pupil beating highschoolers to the top prize.

Held At Holmfirth High School, the much-anticipated event included junior chess enthusiasts from across the county. The Doncaster and District Chess Association had only relaunched their junior club eighteen months prior, yet despite this short amount of time, the city was proudly represented by ten talented youngsters: Seth Woozeer, Joshua Alex, Daniel Plant, Norbert Nemes, Roberts Karnevskis, Euan Anderton, Orson Lamplugh, David Atasiei, Edward Alexander, and Elizabeth Alexander (all pictured). Speaking about the event, Doncaster Junior’s coach was full of praise, citing the resilience and good sportsmanship of the players throughout.

Success for the city also came in the form of silverware, with Elizabeth Alexander picking up both fifth place and the Top Girl prize in the Novice Section. For Doncaster Wunderkind Seth Woozeer, the day was certainly one to remember for a long time. At the beginning of his chess journey nearly two years ago, he had placed third in the Novice section of the same event. Now a regular for the adult Doncaster Team, he was playing in the highest section (the Major) and on top of this achievement, was crowned champion after four wins, a draw, and only a single loss. There were also medals for Euan Anderton, Orsen Lamplugh, and David Atasiei for their strong performances in the Novice Section.

For further information regarding chess in Doncaster, please visit the website: https://doncasterchess.co.uk/