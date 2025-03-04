Doncaster woman has her second book published as tribute to her late pet dog

Following on from a Previous Doncaster Free Press Article published in 2023, local author Deborah Fox has now released a second book with her beloved pet terrier Jake who passed away in 2019.

Deborah uses her writing as way of dealing with mental health and the personal grief relating to Jake’s passing.

The writing has never stopped for Deborah and now she has a second book published with Jake as a main character again but with quite a different genre to the Initial horror story ‘Second Hand Rose’.

Deborah has now written a fun dog-related mystery called ‘Where is all the Grass Going’. The story follows a secret Dog Agency who have a rather bizarre mystery on their paws with all the world’s grass completely disappearing without a trace and no clues as to where it as all gone.

Book cover with the real Jake and Sammy the heroes of the book.

Jake, along with fellow agent and best pal Sammy, team up with an unlikely group of other animals working together to save the world from a grassless future.

Deborah said: “I wanted to write another Jake-related story but also do something for my friend's dog Sammy who had passed away, so I made him part of the story as a tribute.”

She sent the finished manuscript to the same publisher and to Deborah’s delight they were delighted to take on the second book for her.

Deborah said: “It was no problem switching to a children’s story and I loved every minute of it, even using a lot of my friends and family as characters within the story albeit as animals rather than people! They didn’t mind of course!”

Deborah still works full time in a distribution warehouse but hopes one day one of the books will make it to the big time and allow her to write full time. As for book three well watch this space!