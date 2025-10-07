Doncaster volunteer wins national award for outstanding community contribution

A much-loved Doncaster volunteer has been recognised on the national stage for her remarkable dedication to supporting carers and her local community.

Joyce Williams, who volunteers with We All Are One – a carer support group in Doncaster funded by national health and social care charity Making Space, was named Volunteer of the Year at the Making Space Colleague Awards 2025, which shine a spotlight on individuals and teams across the country who inspire others, go above and beyond expectations, and make a real difference to the people they support.

At 80 years old, Joyce continues to be a pillar of kindness, compassion, and energy. Born in Jamaica, Joyce moved to England in 1963, where she worked in an electrical firm while also caring for her sister and volunteering in her local community. She has now volunteered with Making Space for more than 20 years, and since the launch of We All Are One, she has been at the heart of the group’s success.

Judges described Joyce as “an inspiration,” adding: “Her dedication goes above and beyond. She’s always there for people, acting as the link between the group and Making Space staff, and is a huge advocate for other members.”

Known for her warmth and positivity, Joyce helps set up meetings, makes tea and coffee, welcomes new members, and supports carers in need, often visiting people at home or meeting them for coffee to check in. She’s also taken part in everything from nativity plays to cultural events, always encouraging others to join in and feel included.

Rosemary Stephen, Making Space Equality & Diversity Co ordinator and group leader, said: “Joyce is kind-hearted, caring and full of empathy. She always goes out of her way to help others, no matter the time of day. Everyone who meets her feels valued and uplifted.”

Group member Neelam Main added: “She’s amazing, always there to listen, help and bring joy to everyone. She even travels by taxi to visit carers who need support. We’re so proud she’s been recognised with this award – she truly deserves it.”

Reflecting on her award, Joyce said: “I’m over the moon and honoured to receive this award. Although I was sad not to be able to attend the event, it means so much to know my support is valued and appreciated. The We All Are One group has helped me through loneliness and isolation, giving me confidence, friendship and purpose. One of my dreams was to win an award like this, and I’m so thankful to Making Space, Rosemary and everyone who nominated me.”

Making Space CEO Rachel Peacock said: “Joyce is the embodiment of community spirit, a shining example of compassion in action. Her kindness, energy and warmth have touched so many lives, and she represents everything Making Space stands for: dignity, inclusion and empowerment. We’re so proud to see her recognised nationally for the incredible difference she continues to make every day.”

We All Are One, supported by Making Space, is a vibrant, multicultural carers’ support group based in Doncaster. It provides emotional, practical and peer-led support to unpaid carers from all backgrounds, helping to reduce isolation and promote wellbeing. Meeting weekly, the group combines activities such as yoga, games, music, and cultural events with peer support and skills sessions. Members speak over nine languages and come together to share experiences, build friendships, and strengthen their community.

To find out more about We All Are One or to learn how Making Space supports carers, visit makingspace.co.uk.