Doncaster School for the Deaf pupils set to explore career opportunities during National Careers Week

Pupils at Doncaster School for the Deaf are set to take part in two exciting off-site careers events this March, continuing the school's commitment to providing enriching career exploration experiences.

As part of National Careers Week (3-8 March), students in years 7-10 will visit the Opportunities Live event at Yorkshire Wildlife Park on 6 March. This interactive careers fair will allow pupils to engage directly with employers and education providers from across the region.

Following this, on March 20, pupils from years 5-9 will attend the STEM careers morning at Magna Science Adventure Centre in Sheffield. This specialised event will showcase science, technology, engineering, and mathematics career pathways through hands-on activities and demonstrations.

Emma Smith, careers leader at Doncaster School for the Deaf, said: “These visits offer our pupils valuable opportunities to explore diverse career options in supportive environments. By experiencing these interactive events, our students can make meaningful connections with potential employers and educational institutions."

Pupils enjoying a previous careers session

These March activities build upon the school's expanded careers curriculum, which has already featured inspirational visits from deaf professionals and workplace exploration opportunities throughout the academic year.

"We're particularly excited about the STEM focus at Magna," Emma added. "Many of our pupils show strong aptitude in these subjects, and this event will help them visualise how their classroom learning translates to real-world careers."

The careers program at Doncaster School for the Deaf continues to evolve, with pupils now utilising a digital careers platform to document their experiences and build comprehensive career profiles that will support their future planning.

For further information about Doncaster School for the Deaf visit www.deaf-trust.co.uk/school