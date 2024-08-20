Doncaster Safety Net: Communication is key in helping young people and parents

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The internet helps young people play games and connect with friends across the world, but the rise of online gaming has also increased the risk of abusive and potentially harmful messages as Gail Sayles, NSPCC Local Campaign Manager, explains.

Online gaming is an enormous industry enjoyed by millions of children across the world and thousands of children here in Doncaster.

But by being connected to the internet while playing with friends or people they know, young people run the risk of encountering players of all ages they may not know.

One 14-year-old boy, who contacted Childline, said: “There’s this guy on Discord who keeps spamming a server I belong to with vile comments about rape and sex. I’ve tried reporting him several times before but nothing happens. I feel absolutely disgusted and not sure what to do about it. Please can you help?”

Online gaming will not always result in a child experiencing harm, of course, but as with the wider internet, there will be occasions when people playing online games will be looking to cause harm to others or to children specifically.

Doncaster Safety Net is a 12-month multi-agency campaign designed to help parents and carers keep children safe in their digital world.

The campaign offers free online safety workshops and resources to parents, carers and professionals (see dates below). It is also touring a live performance of a specially commissioned stage show, which shares online safety tips with primary schools across Doncaster.

It is vital that parents and carers have regular and open conversations with children and young people about what they're doing online, who they’re speaking to, and what to do if they’re upset by anything they experience on the internet.

To find out more about Doncaster Safety Net, go to www.dscp.org.uk, click here or email [email protected]

Childline counsellors are available on 0800 1111 or online at childline.org.uk, and adults who are supporting young people with this issue can phone the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 8005000 and email [email protected] for guidance.

Dates for the first virtual workshops are below and can be joined via Teams. To book a place, email [email protected]

• Tuesday 10th September at 6pm

• Wednesday 18th September at 4pm

• Wednesday 2nd October at 12pm

• Tuesday 8th October at 6pm

• Monday 21st October at 4pm

• Wednesday 30th October at 12pm