Doncaster Royal Infirmary staff celebrated as part of A&E Appreciation Week

Emergency department staff at Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Bassetlaw Hospital have been recognised as part of the UK’s first-ever A&E Appreciation Week, launched by the charity Rapid Relief Team (RRT) to thank frontline emergency staff for their dedication and service.

As part of the week-long initiative running from 13th – 17th October 2025, RRT volunteers visited both hospitals to host a welfare event providing coffee and cakes to boost morale and show appreciation for the hard work of A&E staff.

Over the course of the week, RRT hosted 115 coordinated events in hospitals across the country, serving more than 9,000 coffees and cakes to emergency teams. In Yorkshire, the RRT also hosted events at Hull Royal Infirmary and Bradford Royal Infirmary.

Volunteers from the charity served over 320 coffees and cakes across the two hospitals, giving teams the opportunity to pause, connect with colleagues, and feel appreciated for their vital work on the frontline.

The RRT team thanking A&E staff in Doncaster

The RRT is calling for the formal designation of an annual A&E Appreciation Week, to ensure that frontline emergency staff receive the national recognition and gratitude they deserve every year.

The charity has been working closely with the local NHS team and hospital leaders to organise the event, ensuring it fit seamlessly within the busy day of the A&E department, while still giving staff the chance to take a moment away from their duties to recharge.

The Rapid Relief Team (RRT), made up of volunteers from the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church, is dedicated to putting compassion into action. With over a decade of experience supporting the UK’s healthcare system, RRT regularly organises welfare events for hospital staff and marks key occasions such as International Nurses Day.

Rod Paterson, RRT Local Team Leader, said: “Visiting A&E staff in Doncaster to thank the incredible teams in person has been a true honour for our volunteers. The compassion, strength, and professionalism they show every day, often under immense pressure, is nothing short of remarkable.

“A&E Appreciation Week is about showing that their hard work matters – that it’s seen, valued and celebrated. We believe this gratitude should be recognised every year across the country, which is why we’re calling for formal recognition of this week as a permanent fixture in the national calendar.”