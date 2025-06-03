Doncaster Rovers players celebrate outdoor play at new community play area

Two Doncaster Rovers players, Harry Clifton and Ian Lawlor, visited new homes development Westmoor Grange in Armthorpe, to celebrate a brand-new play area created by Albemarle Homes as part of its growing community.

Their visit follows the official opening of the park by local MP Sally Jameson, who praised the sustainable play area and open space as a great addition to the Armthorpe community.

Following a hugely successful season for the team, both Harry and Ian, were pleased to lend their support to a project that champions family time, healthy lifestyles through outdoor play, and good community connections.

Harry Clifton said: “Children need safe, engaging spaces that encourage them to get outdoors and this park is a brilliant example of just that.”

Ian Lawlor added: It’s great to see our sponsor, Albemarle Homes, investing in a sustainable play area that’s been thoughtfully designed for everyone. I especially like the addition of the football pitch, perfect for our future stars to hone their skills!”

The new park is designed as a key community feature for the 400-home development, and open to the wider Armthorpe community, and is part of Albemarle Homes’ vision for a community first housing plan. The play area includes a seven-a-side football pitch and extensive open green spaces, offering residents a safe and welcoming environment for recreation and community gathering.

Darryl Barker, Managing Director of Albemarle Homes, said: "Spaces like this play area are a key part of our vision for Westmoor Grange. We’re delighted to have the support of the Doncaster Rovers,

particularly after such a strong season for the team. Having players like Harry Clifton and Ian Lawlor visit not only inspires the younger generation but also reinforces the importance of creating outdoor spaces for the community to enjoy.”

Westmoor Grange, located on Hatfield Lane, has a selection of properties for sale ranging from 3 bedroom semi-detached homes from £219,950 to a four bedroom executive style home priced at £435,950. For further information visit, www.albemarlehomes.co.uk