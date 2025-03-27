Doncaster Ramblers – Wentworth Figure of 8, Tuesday 25 March

Twenty six members met at the Wentworth Garden Center car park on what was thankfully a dry day after heavy overnight rain for a 11 mile figure of eight walk centered on Wentworth village which is part of the Fitzwilliam Estate.

Leaving the car park on the first loop of our figure of eight, we were soon in fields with our coffee stop at Kepple’s Column visible in the distance. Initially the underfoot conditions were good but this deteriorated rapidly as the footpath crossed a recently planted field which with the recent rain had turned into mud which stuck to your boots. Leaving the mud behind, a short road walk took us through the pretty village of Scholes, then it was through fields again to our coffee stop at Kepple’s Column which has in the last couple of years been extensively renovated, see photos for a picture of the information board for the history of the Column. Refreshed we walked through Scholes Wood and across more very muddy fields to the bridge crossing Dog Kennel Pond. Fortunately, it was then good tracks to the Deer Park (only a handful seen in the distance) and uphill to views of the Big House (Wentworth Woodhouse). Leaving the house behind us it was a short walk to our lunch stop at the war memorial (some 200m from our start point) in Wentworth Village where some members took advantage of the hospitality offered by the George and Dragon public house. Fed and watered we set of on the second loop of our figure of eight walk which took us past the church and Almshouses then it was across fields to the village of Harley. A busy road section with no pavement was negotiated with care then it was onto the Timberland Trail an offshoot of the Trans Pennine Trail through a reclaimed pit tip and fields onto the Barnsley Boundary Walk to the park, reservoir and Heritage Center at Elsecar. It was then uphill through Kings Wood and fields with the spire of Wentworth Church convincing us we were near the end until we finally got back to our start point having completed the second loop of the figure of eight. Thanks to Neil for back marking and to everybody who came on this walk. Stephen J Tomlinson.