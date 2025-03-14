Doncaster Ramblers –Wellingley, Rossington, Stancil Circuit Thursday, 13 March 2025

On a cold squally morning 24 of us met at Wellingley. Parking had been arranged on the concrete farm yard, although some parked on the anple grass verge. We set off, passing Billy Wrights Lane, wondering why there was no apostrophe in his surname and whether it referred to the former Wolverhampton Wanderers and England defender who married one of the Beverley Sisters. A few minutes later we stopped at Wellingley Grange.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is a beautiful old building, dating back to the C15th and belongs to the church, hence the word 'Grange'. Granges were outlying farms belonging to a monastery. From here we strolled along Egg Lane where we joined Carr Lane and walked alongside the tall security fence of the iPort. We reached a footbridge which crosses the River Torne and started a steepish climb to the top of the old Rossington pit slag heap.

The name Rossington translates from the old Anglo-Saxon name of 'Farm on the Moor'. However its more recent history was dominated by the coal pit, which was sunk in 1912. It was closed in 1993 but maintained until it was bought by RJ Budge in 1996. It was then sold to UIK Coal for demolition and onward regeneration. Harworth Estates, the property arm of UK Coal, developed plans for 1,400 new homes as well as a mix of commercial and community uses as well as the regeneration of the 'tip' by planting 19,000 trees, areas of wild flower meadow, wetlands, hedging and a shrub habitat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Completion date appears to be some way off. We climbed the 'tip' and descended towards the burial ground. Just beyond it, enjoying a brief moment of sunshine among the squalls, we stopped for our refreshments. We made our way across the flat fields towards Stancil, climbing a high stile to get into the field, which is a scheduled monument, the land only being used for stock and not being ploughed. Stancil is a corruption of stone dwelling and was a settlement in the Iron Age with a Roman villa being discovered in 1938 along with the a collection of human bones. The Roman villa was a modest affair, possibly linked to the Roman fort a mile away.

Along side the iPort fence

The low-lying land in the area was a swamp from about 500AD until it was drained by Thomas Tofield in the late C17th. From Stancil we followed Stancil Lane back to Wellingley and the cars. This walk of just under 6 miles ended at 12.45. Thanks to Dave, Nigel and Alfie ("What's it all about?") for back-marking and to Wellingley farm for letting us park on their land. DG

Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after

Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council “Get Doncaster Moving” campaign Follow them on Twitter/X: @DoncasterMoving, Facebook: @getdoncastermoving -or use #GetDoncasterWalking

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity .

Also follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings.

Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.