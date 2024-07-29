Doncaster Ramblers – To the woods to the woods Thursday 25th July 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With over 300 miles of Public rights of way and over 600 routes there is always somewhere to go walking in Doncaster.

On a dull day 12 walkers set of from Sandal Park.

After a brief history of the park it was explained that there were no roman remains or nearly thick sorry neolithic artifacts on route. We proceeded down bridleway into Shaw Lane Wood it wasn't long before chatter could be heard We proceeded to Mere Lane and then under a busy road to enter another bridleway which took us in to Edenthorpe Wood.

We proceeded past what will become a large estate and on to kiddies play area were refreshments were taken.

As we go into the woods today

Some of our lady's indulged themselves on the swings.

We continued on back in to Shaw Wood and eventually back to the cars.

The sun greeted us at the end of our walk.

Judging by the comments the walk was enjoyed by the group.

Picnic time

Tony Liversidge

P.O.I. Sandal Park

Before 1841 the land was the site of a brick works and the lake is a result of the extraction of clay from the area. It was 1940 before it was officially opened as a park.

The park plays host to 3 football pitches and a fishing lake and a smaller lake.Prior to the 1980s the fishing lake had small boats for park users to use hence the park is known locally as the 'Boating Lake'. There are also two children playgrounds, one of which was built in 2010. The funding for the second playground came from central government through the playbuilder scheme and the Veolia Environmental Trust. The playground includes equipment which encourages children's balance and fitness and a children’s play train which reflects the heritage of the park as there was once a children's train in the park which was removed in the late 1970s There are also 3 fitness trails with fitness equipment. Courtesy Wikipedia

Non-members welcome, just turn up and you will be well looked after

