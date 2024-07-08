Doncaster Ramblers – To the Pole And Back Saturday, July 6

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Come rain or shine there’ll always be a rambler group walking out somewhere.

Nine resilient ramblers met at Fox House despite the forecast of rain. We walked towards Lady Canning’s plantation. Our route then took us south of the three Redmires reservoirs before passing Stanage Pole to reach Stanage Edge. Here lunch was taken behind a wall to shelter from the wind.

Heavy rain could be seen approaching from the west over the Hope Valley; so donning waterproofs we headed for Upper Burbage which is where the rain finally caught us up. This lovely walk took gave us splendid views over Sheffield, Hallam Moors and the Derwent valley. Many thanks to Carol for leading and for the rhubarb.

Stanage Edge, or simply Stanage (from "stone edge") is a gritstone escarpment in the Peak District, famous as a location for climbing. It lies a couple of miles to the north of Hathersage, and the northern part of the edge forms the border between the High Peak of Derbyshire and Sheffield in South Yorkshire. Its highest point is High Neb at 458 metres (1,503 ft) above sea level.

Doncaster Ramblers - The Saturdayers.

Areas of Stanage were quarried in the past to produce grindstones, and some can still be seen on the hillside—carved, but never removed. A paved packhorse road ran along the top of the edge, and remains of it can be seen, as can remains of the Long Causeway, once thought to be a Roman road which works its way over the edge on its route from Templeborough to Brough-on-Noe, crossing Hallam Moor and passing Stanedge Pole (note the slightly different spelling), an ancient waymarker on the route to Sheffield. Some cairns along the top are even older, and there is a well-known cave in the cliff known as Robin Hood's Cave.

More recent features include early 20th-century drinking basins, designed to collect pure rainwater for grouse to drink.

