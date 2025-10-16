Doncaster Ramblers – Tideswell and Monsal Loop Tuesday 14 October 2025
We started south down through Tideswell Dale and were soon at Litton Mill where we made our first crossing of the river Wye. Then it was steep uphill to reach High Dale ( the clue is in the name ) and some of those views across Monsal Dale below us . A quick coffee stop and then on through the little hamlet of Brushfield and down the long slope that is Brushfield Lane towards Monsal Head in the distance. At the end of the lane we had about 100 yards of The Monsal Trail over the river bridge before climbing up to the top for our lunch stop. Lots of benches, a cafe , toilets and The Stables Bar were made good use of. And once again there were the views to enjoy. A great spot. Dropping down from Monsal Head we crossed and then recrossed the Wye in the bottom of the dale. A section of road walking took us to the mill at Cressbrook and then it was trudging upwards again to access Cressbrook Dale. The planned route would have taken us steeply through the woods and out into the fields and then into Litton but a happy misstep by our leader ( me ) took us on a more winding and gentler sloping way that eventually led us up Litton Dale instead. It turned out to be much more attractive so '' all's well that ends well ''. From Litton we took Church Lane into Tideswell and then down through that attractive village back to the cars. Thanks to everyone who came. Your forbearance ( with the uphill bits ) and good humour ( over the detour ) were much appreciated. Thanks especially Steve for the photos and Malc for back-marking. CP
Tideswell is apparently known to locals as Tidsa and its inhabitants as Sawyeds. There is supposed to be a story about a farmer who when his prize cow got its head stuck in a gate he cut the cows head off rather than damage the gate. The local church of St John The Baptist is known as The Cathedral Of The Peaks .
Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after
Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council “Get Doncaster Moving” campaign Follow them on Twitter/X: @DoncasterMoving, Facebook: @getdoncastermoving -or use #GetDoncasterWalking
Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity . Also follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings. Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.