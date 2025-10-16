Doncaster Ramblers – Tideswell and Monsal Loop Tuesday 14 October 2025

It was slightly chilly and a bit murky when 14 of us ( including new man Jason ) met in the car park at Tideswell Dale. The weather forecast was that it would stay dry and possibly brighten up around lunchtime. They got the first half right and we didn't get any rain all day. The walk was scheduled to be just short of 10 miles ( see later ) and would include some steep sections. But there were no main roads to cross and if the low cloud cleared the views would be fab.

We started south down through Tideswell Dale and were soon at Litton Mill where we made our first crossing of the river Wye. Then it was steep uphill to reach High Dale ( the clue is in the name ) and some of those views across Monsal Dale below us . A quick coffee stop and then on through the little hamlet of Brushfield and down the long slope that is Brushfield Lane towards Monsal Head in the distance. At the end of the lane we had about 100 yards of The Monsal Trail over the river bridge before climbing up to the top for our lunch stop. Lots of benches, a cafe , toilets and The Stables Bar were made good use of. And once again there were the views to enjoy. A great spot. Dropping down from Monsal Head we crossed and then recrossed the Wye in the bottom of the dale. A section of road walking took us to the mill at Cressbrook and then it was trudging upwards again to access Cressbrook Dale. The planned route would have taken us steeply through the woods and out into the fields and then into Litton but a happy misstep by our leader ( me ) took us on a more winding and gentler sloping way that eventually led us up Litton Dale instead. It turned out to be much more attractive so '' all's well that ends well ''. From Litton we took Church Lane into Tideswell and then down through that attractive village back to the cars. Thanks to everyone who came. Your forbearance ( with the uphill bits ) and good humour ( over the detour ) were much appreciated. Thanks especially Steve for the photos and Malc for back-marking. CP