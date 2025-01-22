Doncaster Ramblers – Tickhill History of the Landscape

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On a cold Sunday morning 48 people gathered to do a 5.5 mile walk exploring the history of the area. The group included Tom Platt, Chief Programmes and Delivery Officer from Central Office, here to speak in the SYNED AGM in the afternoon. We were ally joined by Sally Jameson, MP, and a couple of guests.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the briefing we set off on a right of way which almost certainly linked the pre-Tickhill settlements of Lindrick and Dadesley, turning right at Common Lane and then left toward Eastfield Farm. This was originally a Saxon settlement, another of the settlements once on the edge of the wetland which occured from about 500AD until it was drained by Thomas Tofield in the late 1700s. From Eastfield one of the routes across the wetland went to Limpool, the other route being what is now Sunderland Street. From Eastfield we could see All Hallows Hill, upon which a Sazon church once proudly stood. We heard the story of the death of William Oddy before walking down to the main road, turning right and then onto Wellingley Lane and up to the bridge over the A1M

After the bridge we turned down a track running parallel to the motorway and vis various paths to Stancil Lane. This took us to the farm at Stancil, where we had our refreshments before hearing about the Roman villa, and the large number of human bones found by chance in 1938 when the farmer started to dig out to build a barn. Various artefacts are now housed in the Doncaster Museum. Later, in 1379, the records show that there were 15 married couples and 27 single people old enough to be assessed for the poll tax. About 200 years later there were only four families in the settlements. Stancil is now farmed by one family. On leaving Stancil we walked to Hopyard Lane, the start of which marks the place were the track across the wetlands from Eastfield Farm made its way towards Limpool. At the northern end of Hopyard Lane there once was a hopyard, which raises questions about where were the hops grown. From Hopyard Lane we we followed Common Lane to the bridge over the motorway and then back to the Tithes Lane pavillion. Thanks to Steve Tomlinson and Gareth Cade for back-marking this large group. David Gadd

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after.

Each go at their own pace but none are left behind

Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council “Get Doncaster Moving” campaign Follow them on Twitter/X: @DoncasterMoving, Facebook: @getdoncastermoving -or use #GetDoncasterWalking

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity. Also follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings. Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.