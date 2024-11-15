Doncaster Ramblers – Tickhill - Haworth Stroll Thursday, 14th November, 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On a stunningly beautiful morning twenty-five walkers, including Paula and Jacky for their first walk with us, and two dogs, Alfie and Willow (her first time with us too) left the Buttercross at 10.00 and walked around to Mill Dam for a quiet briefing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

standing beneath what is known as the curtain wall, we had some info on the history of the castle. Roger de Busli was gifted the Manor of Tickhill by Willian the Conqueror after the Battle of Hastings in 1066. The first castle was made of wood but after a seige in 1102 the curtain wall was built and the castle re-built in stone. By the 17th century it had fallen into disuse but was re-fortified by Sir Ralph Hansby for the Royalists, but then razed to the ground in 1648 by Oliver Cromwell's soldiers to prevent its use as a stronghold in the future.

We then set off behind the castle to walk towards a footbridge, where we turned right and made our way to a stile which can be difficult to climb but which the farmer refuses to allow a kissing gate to replace it, at no cost to him in time or money. From there we walked across a field to a bridge over a stream. Then we walked towards and then alongside the thunderous A1(M) before passing under it and into the outskirts of Haworth, in Nottinghamshire. We turned right at a main road, passed the Haworth cemetery and walked under the A1(M) again and into the grounds of the Styrrup golf club. Styrrup is mentioned in the Domesday Book of 1086, the name possibly referring to the shape of a nearby hill. We stopped on some benches for our refreshments before continuing on the right of way through the golf course to a narrow footbridge and through the Millenium Wood into Winney Haugh Lane and thence into Water Lane, which we followed back to Mill Dam, currently fenced off while the sluice is given some attention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We returned to the centre of Tickhill at 12.25. Thanks to Dave Nicholson for efficient back-marking and to all present for being such a lovely group! David Gadd

Here's how to cross a stile in style

Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after

Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council “Get Doncaster Moving” campaign Follow them on Twitter/X: @DoncasterMoving, Facebook: @getdoncastermoving -or use #GetDoncasterWalking

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity . Also follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings. Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.