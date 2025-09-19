Doncaster Ramblers take on the Knaresborough Circular

Sixteen of us met in the small car park on Ripley Road just to the north of Knaresborough town centre on Tuesday, September 16. Martin briefed us on the nature of the walk, the risks involved and about the bits of road walking and the little bits of elevation, mostly to get up to the castle.

And then it was off down a wooded lane and across the river Nidd at the bottom. On the other side we followed a path through more woods alongside the river and then up to join The Beryl Burton Way before heading south by Harrogate Golf Course. There had been a little drizzly rain when we set off but by this time it had stopped. In fact the weather steadily improved as the day went on. Fairly windy but with some brighter periods as well.

After the golf course we dropped down a short section of the B6163l to cross the river again. This time over the picturesque Lower Bridge. On the far side we stopped for coffee in the small garden area by the riverside. We carried on along Abbey Road. We passed by The Chapel in The Rock and called in to see St Roberts Cave before crossing the river once again on Wetherby Road and returning to the town centre on the opposite bank. The two sides of the river could not be more different for walking. One is a narrow tarmac lane with large houses and the occasional car. The other is a muddy path with exposed tree roots and small bridges with the odd plank broken or missing. When we got back to Lower Bridge we crossed yet again but this time went left along Waterside and then climbed up to the castle and had our lunchtime sandwiches before enjoying a drink in the local Wetherspoons.

Leaving the town via Coyningham car park and the ruins of Coyningham Hall we crossed the river once more to get back onto The Beryl Burton Way in the opposite direction to partly retrace our steps back to the cars.

Are we in West (or North) Yorkshire yet?

Martin's walk had taken us through varied scenery and introduced us to some points of interest as well. Great stuff! Thanks to him for leading. Gareth for back marking and to Steve for the photos.

Beryl Burton OBE was a cyclist who dominated the women's sport in the late 1950s and 1960s.

St Robert of Knaresborough (1160- 1218) was a hermit who lived in a cave by the River Nidd.

Knaresborough Castle - once the stronghold of medieval kings - and the Courthouse Museum are on top of the hill on the edge of the town. The views from the grounds are well are superb.

A push through through the woods

