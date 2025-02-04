Doncaster Ramblers – Sturton-le-Steeple Thursday 30 January

24 ramblers turned up for this walk on a crisp winters day under blue skies. Jayne and Paula were newcomers and the writer briefly addressed everyone. He first confessed that the walk was longer than advertised and would be around 7 miles. The reason for this was to avoid a steepish climb and a field which could have cattle.

We started across a number of fields to the hamlet of Fenton and North Leverton and traversed a total of 10 kissing gates up to that point, which meant a fairly slow progress. This was accentuated by some flooded footpaths. After walking through the village of North Leverton we joined the Trent Valley Way and reached the prominent windmill where we had our coffee/lunch break. The windmill was built in 1813 and is a grade two listed building. Suitably refreshed we continued along and up Retford Gate, a deceptive climb which stretched the group somewhat. We passed Caddow Wood and turned North on to Caddow Lane and down to the Rathole Lane railway crossing. There was then a steady climb passing close to Sturton High House and we reached Blue Stocking Lane. This was part of the amended route which should have been named Brown Stocking Lane because of the deep mud we encountered! Amazingly no one fell over and we moved eastwards on to High House Road and eventually rejoined the Trent Valley Way (Springs Lane) back to the start. During this stretch we passed the point where Rob had an unfortunate fall some months ago which led to the walk being renamed Sturton le stumble!

Thanks to Rob for back marking and assisting the writer on part of the amended route. Also grateful thanks to Nick for being landed with photographic duties.

