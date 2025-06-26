Doncaster Ramblers – Stanedge Edge Wyming Brook and Redmires Tuesday 24 June 2025

Fortunately the actual weather was much better than the forecast for this walk. It was very windy but the rain generally held off so we got round without getting wet. Fourteen of us were briefed and then left the car park adjacent to the topmost Redmires Reservoir and struck out for up the slope to Stanage Pole. The current pole marks the boundary between Derbyshire and South Yorkshire and dates from 2016 when it was re-erected following safety checks. In days gone by the pole probably marked the boundary between the old kingdoms of Mercia and Nortumberland.

We carried on up a Stanedge Edge being battered by the wind to the high point at High Neb ( 458 metres ).

We then swung back across the open moors towards Wyming Brook and The Rivelin Reservoirs.

On the way we took a short coffee break and after jumping a small stream followed the conduit for half a mile or so before branching left and then right through the heather and fern covered path down into Wyming Brook Nature Reserve. A long and steady climb up Wyming Brook Drive took us to our lunch stop at the top of the brook itself.

Flagging at the pole

Having got our breath back we crossed the stepping stones and descend the brook by the rocky and slippery path alongside it. For me this beauty spot was the best bit of the walk. But what goes down must unfortunately go back up again.

And so after a short flat few hundred yards by the reservoirs we turned right for a very steep ascent of Fox Hagg. The only saving grace was that hot and panting after the climb we emerged in the beer garden of The Three Merry Lads public house.

We spent a few minutes there sampling it's wares before moving on to finish the walk. Across the main road and into a small wood (that used to accommodate prisoner of war camps in both the first and second world wars ) and then across farmland to the edge of the lower of the three Redmires Reservoirs. Keeping to paths as close to the water as possible we edged round one reservoir after the other until we came back to the road to the car park. Thanks to everyone who turned out .Thanks in particular to Neil for back-marking and to Steve for the photos. CP

Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after.

Taking the rocky way ahead

Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council "Get Doncaster Moving" campaign

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity. Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.