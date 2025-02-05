Doncaster Ramblers – Scotton Scotter and KL Tuesday 4 Feb 2025

22 of us ( including newish man Steven and returning old friend Chris ) met in the community hall car park in Scotton. The briefing brought some good news ( the weather forecast was fine and bright all day ) and some bad news ( the pub in Kirton Lindsey would be closed when we were there ). The walk was scheduled to be just over 10 miles and fairly equally divided between road walking and muddy fields.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We set off towards Scotter. Road side all the way . In Scotter we had a very early coffee stop ( with cake to celebrate Al's birthday ) in the gardens that sit alongside the River Eau in the centre of this pretty village. A short path through adjacent woodland brought us up to Kirton Road and another stretch of road walking towards Kirton Lindsey. But before reaching the town we took detours across a couple of the aforementioned muddy fields. The farmers in this area do not seem to take much notice of where footpaths are supposed to run and most of the time we found ourselves traversing ploughed and planted land where the route of the path was not clear. Lunch was on the playing fields at the top of the hill in Kirton Lindsey. Then it was across the town square and down the hill on the opposite side of town before getting back into the countryside to cross the railway line and head west towards Northorpe. We didn't actually go into the small hamlet but instead turned right on its outskirts down Monson Road for our final stretch of road walking back to Scotton. Thanks to Tony for back-marking and to Steve for the photos. CP

Check out Scotton on Wikipedia for interesting stuff about St Genewys (to whom the church is dedicated) and what he is patron saint of. And also the gruesome murder there of Sir William de Cantilupe in March 1375.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Check out Kirton Lindsey ( or Kirton in Lindsey. It seems to answer to both ) to find out that Catherine Parr the 6th wife of Henry VIII once lived there and also info on RAF Kirton Lindsey. First used in 1916 by the Royal Flying Corps and more latterly the home to Spitfires amongst other aircraft.

Out in the open at last

Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after

Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council “Get Doncaster Moving” campaign Follow them on Twitter/X: @DoncasterMoving, Facebook: @getdoncastermoving -or use #GetDoncasterWalking

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity .

Also follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings. Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.