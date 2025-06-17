Doncaster Ramblers – Rushup Edge Saturday 14th June 2025

Nine of us gathered on Old Mam Tor Road just outside Castleton on a cloudy morning that threatened rain. The walk started gently along the Hope Valley, but it gradually became steeper as we climbed up Little Mam Tor to views back down the valley. Further climbing took us to Rushup Edge and views of Edale with patches of sunshine. We followed Rushup Edge (still uphill) to Lord's Seat for a break and a chance to enjoy the views of Edale.

Refreshed, we continued to follow Rushup Edge before descending towards Rushop Hall where we turned off to head towards Sparrowpit.

In a lovely spot in the open fields we stopped at a memorial to the 20 year old Jonathon Jodrell.

Following a path through a private garden can be awkward, but we were welcomed by the owner who told us he eats the nettles that we had recently walked through (boiled they lose their sting and taste like spinach).

Coalpit lead mineshaft

He then asked if we'd seen the nearby mineshaft. We hadn't so he took us to see it.

The disused and flooded Coalpithole lead mine shaft is still impressively wide and deep (it was originally over 600 feet deep).

Coming back from the shaft, it started to rain and we were kindly invited to shelter in a shed with a pony and some hand-reared lambs.

We gladly accepted and in a few minutes the shower had passed and we made our way through the garden heading still towards Sparrowpit (now with the information that the name derives from "spar row pit" - spar referring to fluorspar, which was mined in the area and row the row of cottages the miners lived in).

View south from Rushup

We reached Sparrowpit as they were setting up for a festival, but we carried on to have our lunch on the edge of a wood near Perry Dale.

We walked down into Perry Dale and along it for a while before heading upwards and through Conies Dale towards Rowter Farm. Emerging above Hope Valley near Peak Cavern, many of us recognised the familiar shape of Win Will. Our cars were soon in sight as we zig zagged down to them.

Thanks to Peter for leading this walk with great views and lots of other interesting features too.

BU

