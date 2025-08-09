Doncaster Ramblers – Ranby Thursday 7th August 2025

On a pleasant morning 27 ramblers turned up for a gentle ramble principally along the Chesterfield Canal to Babworth Church. This ramble had been designated as the Jim Elvidge memorial walk by his cousin and our walk leader Rob's suggestion. Jim who passed away last year was an active participant in the Doncaster Ramblers and walked with them for 25 years. He was well known for his attire consisting of a flat cap and a tie and at his funeral a flat cap was placed on his coffin.

Rob had decided that it would therefore be a nice touch if as many of the ramblers could turn up with a flat cap at least at the beginning of the walk.

A large number of the walkers heeded the call and a group photo recorded the scene!

After a brief introduction to the walk by Rob Nigel addressed the crowd about his dog Alfie who was well known to most and who had become something of a mascot for the group. Alfie was suffering from some muscle wastage in his back legs and the vet had advised that walks around the 6 miles mark were really too much for him.

Nigel did however assure everyone that otherwise his 12 year old dog is fine and active.

The walk commenced northwards on Old Blyth Road and soon joined the Chesterfield canal.

We went past the area known as the Barracks and joined Green Mile Lane in the direction of Babworth. The canal was left at this point.

The route took us past woodland and fields and then we branched off on the 3/4 mile sign to Babworth Church where lunch was taken.

The ramblers had an opportunity to go inside the attractive Church because a lady churchwarden was there for a meeting We then retraced our steps back to the start of the ramble apart from a slight variation along the canal at the end.

This ramble was something of an experiment covering the same ground twice but the group seemed happy enough and the scenery was so pretty in any event.

Many thanks to Rob for his calm leadership on the 7 mile circuit.

Just a brief historical note to say that Babworth Church was situated on the Great North Road prior to the 18th century

NB

