Doncaster Rambler’s – Railways, Reservoirs and other R’s

These great walks continue thanks to the handful of dedicated Rambler volunteer who agree to lead these walks week after week

This leisurely 11 mile circular walk, started at the Anglers Country Park at Wintersett on a warm, dry day. Sixteen of us made our way through Wintersett, Ryhill, Felkirk and Rabbit Ings Country Park before stopping for lunch in Royston. Here we were entertained with live music and had the opportunity to get to know various reptiles (not the human variety).

After lunch our walk continued on the Trans-Pennine Trail and part of the disused Barnsley Canal through Haw Wood.

Many thanks to the kind cyclist who spotted and returned a mobile phone that one of our number had dropped and to Gabriel for leading this lovely, varied walk.

Everyone looking for a great walk ahead

Royston is recorded in the Domesday Book as Rorestone with the name deriving from Hror's or Roarr's farm /settlement (Hror/Roarr-s-tun).The village was in the wapentake of Staincross. Originally a farming village, Royston joined the Industrial Revolution with the construction in the 1790s of the Barnsley Canal, and later a branch of the Midland Railway. Both are now disused. Royston had a colliery called Monckton Colliery (1878–1966).This was replaced by Royston Drift Mine.

There was also, a clay works and brick works but these are all now closed, although a coke works operated until recently on the mine site processing coal brought in by road. Royston Drift Mine opened in 1975 and closed (after a relatively short period in coal mining terms) 14 years later in 1989.The site is now the site of Rabbit Ings Country Park, which is now home to all five species of owls to be found in Britain. A large shirt factory with the brand name Valusta provided local employment from the 1940s through to the 1980s. Burberrys also had a factory on Midland Road Courtesy Wikipedia

Non-members welcome, just turn up and you will be well looked after.

Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council “Get Doncaster Moving” campaign Follow them on Twitter/X: @DoncasterMoving, Facebook: @getdoncastermoving -or use #GetDoncasterWalking

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity . Also follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings. Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.