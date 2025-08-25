Doncaster Ramblers Press Release – Winster Saturday 23rd August 2025

This 11-mile circular walk began in the village of Winster, in the Derbyshire Dales. Winster is known for its historic buildings and former lead mining industry. The weather was overcast, warm and dry making for comfortable walking conditions.

The route left Winster heading south along the Limestone Way. The first part of the walk included gentle ascents and good views across the surrounding countryside. The path then descended into Bonsall for lunch. Bonsall is a quiet village with a history linked to both lead mining and textile production.

After lunch, the walk continued north into the peaceful Darley Dale. This area is more wooded and includes sections of shaded path alongside old drystone walls and hedgerows.

The route then turned east into Wensley Dale (not to be confused with the Yorkshire one), with a gradual climb offering wide views of the surrounding hills. The terrain here was a mix of grass paths and rocky tracks with occasional stiles and gates

The final stretch led south back into Winster. The return was mostly downhill, passing through small patches of woodland and open pasture.

Overall, this was a varied and enjoyable walk through classic White Peak landscape. It included village views, quiet dales, and upland scenery.

Many thanks to Peter for leading this walk, and for his home made scones at the morning break, and to Martin for back marking.

AMG

Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after.

