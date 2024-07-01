Doncaster Rambler’s Press Release – - Hooton Roberts Wander Thursday 27th June 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The perfect way to spend a summer day in Donny well Hooton Roberts for a bunch of happy Ramblers.

"Shall i wear a top over my T-shirt?", "I didn't know whether to wear shorts today" were snatches of pre-walk conversation. The weather was warm but breezy. Most decided that a T-shirt was enough and so sixteen set out, leaving the Earl of Strafford car park. The Earl had kindly allowed us to park in their lower car park.

We immediately passed through the adjoining churchyard and walked down the narrow road beside the church, then to climb gently into open country to come across our first sight this year of a magificent field of blue cornflower.

We pose for a group photo before descending to Old Denaby and as we stopped a lady from the farm, driving past, warned us that the bottom section might be boggy because there was a problem with their field drains. She was correct. We walked along Denaby Lane until we reached The Green, where two smiling faces greeted us prior to our climb. A steady climb through the beautiful old wood took us to the level ground and ultimately to the area known as Denaby Thicks, where a skateboard park provided us with seating and some shade for our refeshments.

A field of blue cornflowers

Once refreshed we walked past the outskirts of Conisbrough and crossed the A630 onto the broad track of Park Lane. Throughout the middle ages Conisbrough remained a large village rather than becoming a town, as during this time the royal lords neglected it. During the 1400's there were coal pits in Denaby Fields and two mills in Conisbrough; one on the Mill Piece and one at Burcroft; these survived into more modern times.

Parkland covered almost half the area and it was used as a hunting ground. Conisbrough Parks (which included Parks Farm, Conisbrough Lodge and Birk Lodge) was of Anglo- Saxon and Danish origin and was the only park in South Yorkshire except for Sheffield Manor.

In 1575 farm timber was sold locally for £1900, and in 1656 a document shows that the woods were leased to Thomas Bayville Pagdin Wilson. Gervais Boseville owned Conisbrough Lodge at that time and part of the park was leased as agricultural land. It is recorded that in 1392 a total of 580 deer were killed on the Great Haye, or hunting forest, of Conisbrough.

We left Park Lane to follow a footpath down to Firsby, passing several air shafts which carried water from the old reservoir at Firsby to Doncaster. The reservoir is now a nature reserve. Firsby itself is a tiny hamlet but Roman pottery kilns have been found in the area. From Firsby we gently ascended a huge field to Hooton Cliff, from where we descended to Hooton Roberts once more. Most of us went into the Earl for some very welcome refreshments. Thanks to Dave Churchil for back-marking.

Group picture of the Doncaster Ramblers

Non-members welcome, just turn up and you will be well looked after.

Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council “Get Doncaster Moving” campaign Follow them on Twitter/X: @DoncasterMoving, Facebook: @getdoncastermoving -or use #GetDoncasterWalking