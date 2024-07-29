Doncaster Rambler’s Press Release – Fairholmes to Alport Castle
From here, the route headed up towards Lockerbrook. In the early 20th century Lockerbrook was one of the sites used during the construction of the Derwent and Howden Dams.
The path then followed the River Ashop, winding through lush greenery and past the remnants of old farmsteads. This river flows into Ladybower Reservoir, one of three large reservoirs in the Upper Derwent Valley.
Continuing along, the walk followed the River Alport, which leads towards Alport Castle. This area is notable for its dramatic landscape, a result of landslides that occurred thousands of years ago. The steep ascent to the ridge near Alport Castle was challenging but rewarding with expansive views over the valley below.
The path along the ridge provided a panoramic view of the surrounding moors and valleys including a view of the ridge between Mam Tor and Lose Hill. The final stretch descended to the Derwent Reservoir. This reservoir, completed in 1916, is famous for its role in the Dambusters training runs during World War II.
The group returned to Fairholmes along the shore of the Derwent Reservoir. This varied route showcases the best of the Peak District's diverse landscapes. Clear skies, a gentle breeze with only one short shower, added to the enjoyment of the day.
Thanks go to Brian, Derek, and Deet who took it in turns to back mark.
