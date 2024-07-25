Doncaster Rambler’s Press Release – A Wolds Eye View Tuesday 23rd July 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A pleasant morning greeted 30 Ramblers including one member’s grand daughter in the North Cave car park at the start of an 11.5 mile walk.

The usual briefing took place before setting out for the Drewton estate which was achieved by crossing the A1034 and picking up an old disused railway track and passing some very smart looking holiday accommodation on one side of the road and the palatial Drewton Manor on the other side of the road.

The morning break was taken at the bottom of an area known as the warrens which also overlooked a chalk stream. After the break the route continued through Low Hunsley plantation and East Dale before crossing the B1230 and picking up the dual path of the High Hunsley Circuit and Wolds Way, before arriving at North Newbald for Lunch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a suitable lunch break (both hostelries were shut) the route went past the Norman Church with its spectacular modern day carving in an old tree.

All present and correct

Passing this the route then went onto road walking for a short distance skirting some of Hotham which has several large manor houses and halls finally arriving back at the start point.

A usual vote of thanks to Steve for photos, Norman for road watch and John for back marker.

The High Hunsley Circuit is a 25½ mile circular walk in the East Riding of Yorkshire,that visits the villages of Walkington, Skidby, Brantingham, South Cave and Bishop Burton. The paths themselves are also used by other routes, Yorkshire Wolds Way and Beverley 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Non-members welcome, just turn up and you will be well looked after

Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council “Get Doncaster Moving” campaign Follow them on Twitter/X: @DoncasterMoving, Facebook: @getdoncastermoving -or use #GetDoncasterWalking