Doncaster Ramblers – Plod from the pub and back again Thursday, 26th September ’24

Twenty of us met in the car park next to The Maple Tree, near Tesco. These included Sharon and Angela as first-timers, Savannah for her third walk, and Milo for his umpteenth. Debs was leading her first Thursday walk, after completing the Ramblers online course successfully - “It was easy, just common sense” she said. At our meeting time of 10.00 there was a hint of rain in the air, with the forecast suggesting much more to come. We set off across the dual carriageway and down the slope onto the trackbed of the Dearne Valley Railway (DVR). This took us near to B&Q and then for about a half a mile to a bridge over the M18. Over the bridge we viewed a huge wetland area, and the huge industrial buildings of the iPort. We soon passed Annabel’s, which opens from Friday through to Monday - not Thursdays - and serves drinks and snacks. Just after Annabel’s we made use of a set of big rocks, placed there to provide a seating area for refreshments!
After a short break we continued initially south and then east on Rake’s Lane, a pleasant path, to Loversall. Loversall is an ancient settlement well established in Saxon times and recorded in the Domesday book. We passed Loversall Hall, the Loversall estate having changed hands many times over the years since Norman times and in 1720 was purchased by a Thomas Dixon who, one mile north of Loversall, built St Katherines Well – a place for the benefit of those wishing to partake in “cold health bathing”! The present Hall at Loversall was built during the Dixons’s residency and completed around 1750. It currently provides commercial office space as well as a venue for weddings, etc.
Loversall has an attractive Norman Church, St Kathrine’s Church, which dates back to at least 1207. We continued through the village, passing a track on the right to the wooden WI Hut, as well as being the home of Loversall Womens Institute, is the venue for Loversall Parish Council Meetings and other community events. It is believed to have been purchased from the army for £55 and transported to Loversall. We left Loversall and crossed over the M18 again, turning right immediately afterwards and walking along Hall Balk Lane to go under the Dearne Vally trackbed of the DVR and into Woodfield Plantation housing estate and back to the car park adjacent to The Maple Tree, where many of us went into for a drink and some lunch. The early hint of rain in the air came to nothing and many of us removed a layer or two as the morning warmed up and the sun came out. Thanks to Debs for excellent leading and to Malc and Milo for back marking. David Gadd
