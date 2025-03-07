Doncaster Ramblers – Planes, Boats and Automobiles Tuesday 4 March 2025
There then followed a very pretty stretch of the canal past Shireoaks marina and a series of locks to Turnerwood for our lunch stop. After lunch we left the canal and walked past Netherthorpe airfield before entering Whitwell Woods. A pleasant stroll through the woods took us back to our cars. Thanks to Jeremy for back marking. PG
Note: a version of this walk can be found in the Routes section of the main Ramblers website (Whitwell Woods to Turnerwood circular).
