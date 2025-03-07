Doncaster Ramblers – Planes, Boats and Automobiles Tuesday 4 March 2025

The sun was shining as 17 of us gathered at Whitwell Woods for today's walk. Crossing the busy A619, we headed across the field to Whitwell village. More fields and farm tracks took us on a loop back to cross the A619 again by Darfoulds nursery. Heading north, we reached the Chesterfield canal at Shireoaks.

There then followed a very pretty stretch of the canal past Shireoaks marina and a series of locks to Turnerwood for our lunch stop. After lunch we left the canal and walked past Netherthorpe airfield before entering Whitwell Woods. A pleasant stroll through the woods took us back to our cars. Thanks to Jeremy for back marking. PG

Note: a version of this walk can be found in the Routes section of the main Ramblers website (Whitwell Woods to Turnerwood circular).

Along the Chesterfield Canal

