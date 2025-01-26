Doncaster Ramblers – Pickburn Saturday, 25th January 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Seventeen walkers set off on this 9-mile circular walk from Pickburn, a small village near Doncaster. The weather was sunny and dry, with temperatures around 6°C. The route led past Lound Hill, a notable elevation in the area, providing expansive views of the surrounding countryside.

Continuing to the historic village of Hooton Pagnell known for its well-preserved medieval architecture. Elevenses were taken in the grounds of the Grade I listed St. John the Baptist Church.

The route then proceeded to the small hamlet of Moorhouse. Approaching Windy Mount, gentle inclines took the walkers to their lunch stop, before looping back to Pickburn.

The terrain throughout, although muddy in parts, was varied but manageable, making it suitable for a leisurely pace. The clear blue skies and bright sunshine made for a delightful winter walk.

Many thanks to Peter for leading this walk.

