Doncaster Ramblers – Over Haddon to Bakewell and back again. Tuesday 22 Apr 2025.
Leaving the car park, it was downhill into the lovely Lathkill Dale, a National Nature Reserve, with its crystal clear limestone river which we followed for a couple of miles to Alport.
A short walk through fields then brought us to our coffee stop in a field adjacent to a static caravan park with great views of the surrounding hills.
Refreshed a section of road walking including along the busy B5056 took us past Harthill Hall then it was back into fields and a short steep uphill climb when we were rewarded with spectacular views of the Wye valley and Haddon Hall.
Then it was downhill, and after crossing the busy A6 we followed the River Wye and the Monsal Dale Trail to our lunch stop in Bakewell.
Refreshed with coffee, beer and ice cream we again crossed the busy A6 then a short steep uphill climb took us to Wiigger Dale.
Walking through open fields for some distance with spectacular views of the surrounding hills, including Haddon Hall again, we eventually reached the large abandoned Shining Bank Quarry which we skirted via Baltic Wood.
Walking on top of the hills we got great views of the rivers in the dales before dropping down onto the road which we followed for a short distance to the outskirts of Alport.
Then it was uphill again along Dark Lane and finally through fields above Lathkill Dale with stunning views of where we had walked along the floor of the dale in the morning, and back to the start point through the village of Over Haddon.
Thanks to all who came on this walk and to Angela for back marking. Stephen J Tomlinson
