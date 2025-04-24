Doncaster Ramblers – Over Haddon to Bakewell and back again. Tuesday 22 Apr 2025.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Twenty two Doncaster Ramblers, Willow the dog and two guest walkers, one from Goole Ramblers and one from Sheffield 40 met in the car park of the pretty Derbyshire White Peak village of Over Haddon. We had a pleasant surprise before the walk, Derbyshire County Council having reduced the car parking charge from £6.50 to £2, this made us all even happier on a beautiful sunny day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leaving the car park, it was downhill into the lovely Lathkill Dale, a National Nature Reserve, with its crystal clear limestone river which we followed for a couple of miles to Alport.

A short walk through fields then brought us to our coffee stop in a field adjacent to a static caravan park with great views of the surrounding hills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Refreshed a section of road walking including along the busy B5056 took us past Harthill Hall then it was back into fields and a short steep uphill climb when we were rewarded with spectacular views of the Wye valley and Haddon Hall.

Dark clouds threaten

Then it was downhill, and after crossing the busy A6 we followed the River Wye and the Monsal Dale Trail to our lunch stop in Bakewell.

Refreshed with coffee, beer and ice cream we again crossed the busy A6 then a short steep uphill climb took us to Wiigger Dale.

Walking through open fields for some distance with spectacular views of the surrounding hills, including Haddon Hall again, we eventually reached the large abandoned Shining Bank Quarry which we skirted via Baltic Wood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walking on top of the hills we got great views of the rivers in the dales before dropping down onto the road which we followed for a short distance to the outskirts of Alport.

But blue skies prevail

Then it was uphill again along Dark Lane and finally through fields above Lathkill Dale with stunning views of where we had walked along the floor of the dale in the morning, and back to the start point through the village of Over Haddon.

Thanks to all who came on this walk and to Angela for back marking. Stephen J Tomlinson

Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council “Get Doncaster Moving” campaign Follow them on Twitter/X: @DoncasterMoving, Facebook: @getdoncastermoving -or use #GetDoncasterWalking

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity. Also follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings. Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.