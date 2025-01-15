Doncaster Ramblers. More Abandoned Canal, Railways and Coal workings.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Twenty five members from Doncaster Ramblers plus Glynn from Leicester Ramblers and June from Rotherham Metro Ramblers met in the car park at Rother Valley Country Park on a warmer morning than those experienced all last week. The park was opened in 1983 having been created from former open cast coal mining. Though the weather was warmer, and after a while layers were shed, in frost hollows and shaded areas the ground was still frozen and slippery. In contrast in areas in the sun the ground had thawed and the ground was wet, muddy and slippery.

After the usual prewalk briefing we followed the banks of the River Rother in a southerly direction until we encountered the Trans Pennine Trail (TPT) which follows the track of an abandoned railway.

About 2 miles into our walk, we left the TPT and a short uphill stretch brought us to another abandoned railway which we followed eventually leaving the railway behind us and walking on footpaths through the reclaimed waste tip for the former Westthorpe Collier where coffee break was taken.

After a short section of road walking through Upperthorpe we were walking in fields and woods, apart from crossing the busy A618, until we passed under the M1 into the village of Woodall.

After a short road section through the village, it was uphill through fields to Harthill where lunch was taken in the churchyard and use made of the Beehive Public House.

Refreshed, it was downhill to Kiverton Country Park which was created when the waste tip of Kiverton Park Colliery was reclaimed after the mine was closed in 1994.

Our route then took us onto the Cuckoo Way which follows an abandoned railway to the M1, which once again we walked under.

A short section of field walking brought us to the the abandoned Chesterfield Canal near Norwood passing the abandoned lock gates and ponds.

Continuing following the canal through an industrial area we finally left the canal towpath and a short walk woodland walk brought us to the access road of the Rother Valley Country Park and a short road section back to our start point.

Just under 11 miles was walked and 740 feet climbed. Thanks to Bob for back marking and to everybody who came on the walk. Stephen J Tomlinson.

