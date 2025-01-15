Doncaster Ramblers. More Abandoned Canal, Railways and Coal workings.
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
After the usual prewalk briefing we followed the banks of the River Rother in a southerly direction until we encountered the Trans Pennine Trail (TPT) which follows the track of an abandoned railway.
About 2 miles into our walk, we left the TPT and a short uphill stretch brought us to another abandoned railway which we followed eventually leaving the railway behind us and walking on footpaths through the reclaimed waste tip for the former Westthorpe Collier where coffee break was taken.
After a short section of road walking through Upperthorpe we were walking in fields and woods, apart from crossing the busy A618, until we passed under the M1 into the village of Woodall.
After a short road section through the village, it was uphill through fields to Harthill where lunch was taken in the churchyard and use made of the Beehive Public House.
Refreshed, it was downhill to Kiverton Country Park which was created when the waste tip of Kiverton Park Colliery was reclaimed after the mine was closed in 1994.
Our route then took us onto the Cuckoo Way which follows an abandoned railway to the M1, which once again we walked under.
A short section of field walking brought us to the the abandoned Chesterfield Canal near Norwood passing the abandoned lock gates and ponds.
Continuing following the canal through an industrial area we finally left the canal towpath and a short walk woodland walk brought us to the access road of the Rother Valley Country Park and a short road section back to our start point.
Just under 11 miles was walked and 740 feet climbed. Thanks to Bob for back marking and to everybody who came on the walk. Stephen J Tomlinson.
Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after
Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council “Get Doncaster Moving” campaign Follow them on Twitter/X: @DoncasterMoving, Facebook: @getdoncastermoving -or use #GetDoncasterWalking
Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity. Also follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings. Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.