Doncaster Ramblers Maintenance Team Work Report, Wednesday 9 October 2024

This was the third attempt in the Moss area to rectify footpath faults, the work was delayed previously by flooding and on another occasion by shortage of workforce to achieve a meaningful amount of work.

Todaywas fraught with weather risks with a forecast of heavy rain however four Doncaster Ramblers, 1 non rambler volunteer and the Rights of Way Manager from DCC installed/replaced marker posts on the following footpaths.

• Footpath Moss 18. Two marker posts installed.• Footpath Moss 16. One post installed at the intersection with Footpath Moss 18, one at the intersection with Footpath Moss 19 and one at the intersection with Footpath Moss 20.

An attempt to install a new marker post on Footpath Moss 22 was abandoned due to access problems.

Find ProW here map here https://www.doncaster.gov.uk/services/culture-leisure-tourism/public-rights-of-way-pages

The next session in November is likely to be the last in 2024.

During a conversation between Doncaster Ramblers and the DCC Rights of Way Manager appreciation of the work square checkers do was expressed as it keeps footpath problems to a minimum and therefore footpath claims against DCC are virtually non-existent. This led to a discussion on future ways of improving safety on the footpath network, one area which may be explored is the replacement of stiles on footpaths with a high footfall with kissing gates which will also improve accessibility to the network for those with mobility issues.

Stuart Twell 09.10.24