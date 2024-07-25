Doncaster Ramblers Maintenance Team Work Report, Wednesday 17 July 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Donny Ramblers are proud of the work they do around Doncaster’s Public Rights of Way

Wednesday July 17 saw four Ramblers members 1 guest volunteer and an employee of Doncaster City Council install marker posts and carry out other works in the Askern and Norton area, see list below.

Footpath Norton 18 finger post installed at junction with footpath Norton 19.

· Footpath Norton 19 finger post installed where footpath joins Rings Lane.

These waymarker posts help keep walkers on the right track

· Footpath Owston 15 finger post fitted at junction with footpath Askern 1. Also, metal steps cleaned, and vegetation cleared from bridge. Further clearance work was carried out where the footpath meets the A19.

Also considered was installing a fingerpost on footpath Askern 7 at its intersection with Norton 20 but it was concluded this area was susceptible to vandalism and a new post would probably not last long.

A Total of 10-man hours were spent on these tasks.