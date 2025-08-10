Doncaster Ramblers – Longnor Saturday 9th August 2025

Fourteen ramblers started this 10-mile walk at Longnor on a breezy, dry, warm day which was perfect weather for walking. Bacon and sausage butties helped to fortify some for the upcoming walk.

Walking south from Longnor the River Dove was crossed at Crowdicote. A mid morning break was taken at Pilsbury Castle which gave people time to admire the stunning views overlooking the River Dove. Pilsbury Castle is the earthwork remains of a Norman motte and bailey castle sitting on top of an earlier Iron Age fortification

The walkers continued south reaching Hartington for lunch where some took the opportunity to purchase cheese in the quaint shop overlooking the village duck pond.

Having refreshed themselves the walkers headed uphill to the village of Sheen. The final section passed through open fields and meadows on the way back to Longnor.

In summary, this walk combined perfect summer weather, great visibility, varied limestone landscapes, a medieval castle with good company.

Many thanks to Peter for leading this walk.

Quick head count before setting off

