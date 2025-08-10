Doncaster Ramblers – Longnor Saturday 9th August 2025
Walking south from Longnor the River Dove was crossed at Crowdicote. A mid morning break was taken at Pilsbury Castle which gave people time to admire the stunning views overlooking the River Dove. Pilsbury Castle is the earthwork remains of a Norman motte and bailey castle sitting on top of an earlier Iron Age fortification
The walkers continued south reaching Hartington for lunch where some took the opportunity to purchase cheese in the quaint shop overlooking the village duck pond.
Having refreshed themselves the walkers headed uphill to the village of Sheen. The final section passed through open fields and meadows on the way back to Longnor.
In summary, this walk combined perfect summer weather, great visibility, varied limestone landscapes, a medieval castle with good company.
Many thanks to Peter for leading this walk.
AMG
Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after
Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council “Get Doncaster Moving” campaign Follow them on Twitter/X: @DoncasterMoving, Facebook: @getdoncastermoving -or use #GetDoncasterWalking
Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity . Also follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings. Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.