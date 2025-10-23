Doncaster Ramblers: Langsett and Midhope Reservoirs Tuesday 21st October 2025
The first section took us round Langsett Reservoir to the south side through “North America” and down towards the river Don. A low wall provided seating for a coffee stop. We then continued along the valley and up the incline to the high path overlooking Midhope Reservoir. It was then largely a descent to the village of Midhopestones before taking the path alongside Underbank Reservoir. Lunch was taken near the activity centre before returning to “Ye Olde Mustard Pot” pub in Midhopestones.
The path on the former railway line took us back to the car park just before 3pm. Walkers were struck by the low level of water in all three reservoirs and discussed how long it might be before a return to more normal levels.
Thanks to Neil T, Angela and Peter M for backmarking on each section of the walk.
Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after
Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council “Get Doncaster Moving” campaign Follow them on Twitter/X: @DoncasterMoving, Facebook: @getdoncastermoving -or use #GetDoncasterWalking
Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity . Also follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings. Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.