Doncaster Ramblers: Langsett and Midhope Reservoirs Tuesday 21st October 2025

Twenty five walkers gathered promptly at 9.30am in Langsett Barn car park for this 10 mile circular walk. The forecast was mixed with rain expected in the afternoon but apart from a couple of drops, we were very lucky to remain dry throughout the day.

The first section took us round Langsett Reservoir to the south side through “North America” and down towards the river Don. A low wall provided seating for a coffee stop. We then continued along the valley and up the incline to the high path overlooking Midhope Reservoir. It was then largely a descent to the village of Midhopestones before taking the path alongside Underbank Reservoir. Lunch was taken near the activity centre before returning to “Ye Olde Mustard Pot” pub in Midhopestones.

The path on the former railway line took us back to the car park just before 3pm. Walkers were struck by the low level of water in all three reservoirs and discussed how long it might be before a return to more normal levels.

Thanks to Neil T, Angela and Peter M for backmarking on each section of the walk.

Hitting the trail

