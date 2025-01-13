Doncaster Ramblers – In the Footsteps of Romans Saturday 11th January 2025

By Peter Rowsell
Contributor
Published 13th Jan 2025, 12:12 BST
Updated 13th Jan 2025, 12:36 BST
Fifteen ramblers met at Cusworth Hall on a cold, sunny, frosty day with temperatures never rising above freezing.

This was a leisurely ramble through Cusworth Country Park before following the Roman Ridge to Highfields Country Park. Lunch was taken outside, in the winter, sunshine on the picnic tables of a nearby pub.

Returning we passed the remains of the Motte and Bailey at Castle Hills before joining the newly refurbished Trans Pennine Trail back to Cusworth.

Many thanks to Peter for backmarking.

Time for a break

AMG

P.O.I.

A motte-and-bailey castle is a European fortification with a wooden or stone keep situated on a raised area of ground called a motte, accompanied by a walled courtyard, or bailey, surrounded by a protective ditch and palisade. Relatively easy to build with unskilled labour, but still militarily formidable, these castles were built across northern Europe from the 10th century onwards.

Cusworth Hall bathed in sunlightCusworth Hall bathed in sunlight
Cusworth Hall bathed in sunlight

