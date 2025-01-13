Doncaster Ramblers – In the Footsteps of Romans Saturday 11th January 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fifteen ramblers met at Cusworth Hall on a cold, sunny, frosty day with temperatures never rising above freezing.

This was a leisurely ramble through Cusworth Country Park before following the Roman Ridge to Highfields Country Park. Lunch was taken outside, in the winter, sunshine on the picnic tables of a nearby pub.

Returning we passed the remains of the Motte and Bailey at Castle Hills before joining the newly refurbished Trans Pennine Trail back to Cusworth.

Many thanks to Peter for backmarking.

A motte-and-bailey castle is a European fortification with a wooden or stone keep situated on a raised area of ground called a motte, accompanied by a walled courtyard, or bailey, surrounded by a protective ditch and palisade. Relatively easy to build with unskilled labour, but still militarily formidable, these castles were built across northern Europe from the 10th century onwards.

Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after

Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council “Get Doncaster Moving” campaign Follow them on Twitter/X: @DoncasterMoving, Facebook: @getdoncastermoving -or use #GetDoncasterWalking

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity . Also follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings. Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.