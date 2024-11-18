Doncaster Ramblers – Heatherdene to Win Hill and Hope Saturday 16th November 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

13 of us left Heatherdene car park near Ladybower Reservoir on a grey, drizzly morning. After crossing the dam wall we began zig-zagging up Win Hill, through trees at first, then out onto open moorland

A final rocky path took us to the summit where we stopped for a break and to enjoy the views, which were not impressive in the misty conditions. The leader claimed he could see the cement works near Hope (which is normally in view on most of this walk). A long zig-zag took us down into better conditions, with occasional glimpses of blue sky, and eventually into Hope for lunch. Some of us opted for the Old Hall Hotel and its cosy log fire.

The afternoon took us around the lower slopes of Win Hill with views of the Hope Valley and back down into the Derwent Valley where we joined the Derwent Valley Heritage Way though Thornhill Carrs Nature Reserve and along the route of an old railway line back to Ladybower.

Thanks to Martin for back marking

Watching as the mist comes rolling in

Brian U

