Doncaster Ramblers enjoy carers walk at Elsham Hall

Two members of Doncaster Ramblers and six carers jumped into our cars in the car park at Elsham Hall for the short five minute drive to the pretty village of Elsham where the proposed 4.25-mile was to start.

This was done so that the group did not have to walk for some considerable distance along a fast stretch of road with no footpaths.

Starting the walk from Elsham Village Hall before departing we read the information board giving the long history of Elsham and admired the model of a Lancaster bomber commemorating those who served at Elsham airbase during WW2.

Walking on the footpath we followed the road out of the village before crossing the fast road mentioned above and joining the footpaths which followed the base of Hillside Plantation to the pretty village of Worlaby. Walking through the village we entered the grounds of St Clements Church and walked up to the entrance porch where we sat on the benches and ate lunch.

As there was no safe route back to our start point without walking a considerable distance on the fast road mentioned above, refreshed, we retraced out steps back to our start point.

During the morning it had been a little overcast and cool with a few spots of rain but on the return journey the sun came out and we had a couple of stops so layers could be shed. Thanks to all who came on this walk and to Neil Thornton of Doncaster Ramblers for back marking. Stephen J Tomlinson.