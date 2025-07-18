Doncaster Ramblers – Cromford and Bolehill Tuesday 15 July 2025

What a shame about the weather. Persistent rain for most of the day could have taken the shine off what was otherwise a lovely if somewhat challenging walk in the rolling hills and green and pleasant countryside to the south of Cromford in Derbyshire. Eight brave souls met in the rugby club car park across the road from Cromford Mill.

At the time it was not raining and so after the briefing by George we set off in hopeful good spirits.

After about half an hour our hopes that the rain may hold off were unfortunately dashed but in true Rambler style our spirits were not. Despite getting soaked and at times windblown we stayed cheerful all the way round and got the best out of the walk.

About 11 miles and at times steep uphill and then even steeper downhill we cut our way up towards Bolehill ( 323 metres ) and then on towards Wirksworth where we skirted the village before heading slightly easterly along Derby Old Road and Wirksworth Road.

Drowned rats spring to mind

We had earlier taken a short coffee stop in what shelter we could find in a small wood on the side of a hill. Halfway along Wirksworth Road we were lucky to find The Bear public house open and happy to let some dripping wet Ramblers in for a drink after we'd eaten our sandwiches in the beer garden.

This fine old pub started life as a farm / alehouse in the 1530's and still retains a good deal of that character. From here we went back into the countryside and north to Alderwasley. Mostly downhill and flat after that until we reached the towpath alongside The Cromford Canal for the short stretch back to the cars.

Needless to say it had stopped raining by then. Thanks to George for leading and to Steve for the photos. CP

Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after

Not exactly singing in the rain

