Doncaster Ramblers Chatsworth and Gibbet Moor walk. Tuesday 7th Oct 2025 .

Nineteen keen and eager walkers, including Sharon, new to Doncaster Ramblers on her first Tuesday Walk, and 6 guest walkers from York, Goole and Scunthorpe met in the car park at Chatsworth House on a dry but overcast morning for a 10.5 mile walk around the Chatsworth Estate and surrounding areas.

After the usual introduction and safety briefing we were off uphill into Stand Wood for our first port of call, the Hunting Tower, which is a remnant of the original Chatsworth Estate developed by Bess of Hardwick and dates back to the late 1500’s. The tower was constructed so ladies could view dogs hunting in the open parkland below. History lesson over and a group photograph taken we continued through Stand Wood to the southern boundary wall of Chatsworth pleasure gardens where we stopped for our customary 11 o’clock coffee break. Leaving the park, we ventured into the open moorland of the Rabbit Warren before climbing up onto Gibbet Moor to the English Heritage site of Hob Hurst’s House a bronze age/iron age burial chamber where unfortunately the exposed nature of the site meant the information board was obliterated. The group then followed the track across Gibbet Moor for some distance until just before the A 619 Chesterfield Road we dropped down into the narrow valley of Heathy Lea Brook which we followed to the footbridge just below the Robin Hood public house where lunch was taken close by. The footpath in the floor of this valley is not for the faint hearted, it is narrow, rocky, in parts marshy and in other parts a bit of a scramble but we negotiated it slowly and safely. After lunch we crossed the busy A619, carefully, and continued on footpaths through moorland and woodland to Sheffield Road. In the woodland fungi were in abundance and some of us were considering making an extra special Beef Wellington, Australian style! Crossing Sheffield Road, again carefully, a short stretch of road walking before turning uphill again and into Raddowhole Plantation which was also tricky walking with muddy sections and fallen trees which took us some time to negotiate. Safely through the wood we were then on side roads into Baslow, a quick toilet stop in the village center than it was a short walk through Chatsworth’s Park back to our start point.