Doncaster Ramblers carry out vegetation clearance on footpath
Four volunteers from Doncaster Ramblers with Stuart Horrocks from City of Doncaster Council carried out vegetation clearance on a footpath to the north of Doncaster City centre. The task involved cutting back and clearing vegetation which was obstructing a footpath in the Highfields/Woodlands area. One area was particularly overgrown as demonstrated in the photos, go to photo tab on the Doncaster Ramblers Home Page to see the photos.
To complete the works a sign post was erected at the junction of the Roman Ridge with the cleared footpath. A good morning’s effort was put in by all.
The next maintenance session is Wednesday 10 July 2024 and if you would like to volunteer contact:
Stuart Twell, email [email protected].
Pete Smith, email [email protected]
Stuart and Pete are always looking for extra pair of hands.