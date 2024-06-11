Doncaster Ramblers carry out vegetation clearance on footpath

Four volunteers from Doncaster Ramblers with Stuart Horrocks from City of Doncaster Council carried out vegetation clearance on a footpath to the north of Doncaster City centre. The task involved cutting back and clearing vegetation which was obstructing a footpath in the Highfields/Woodlands area. One area was particularly overgrown as demonstrated in the photos, go to photo tab on the Doncaster Ramblers Home Page to see the photos.

To complete the works a sign post was erected at the junction of the Roman Ridge with the cleared footpath. A good morning’s effort was put in by all.

The next maintenance session is Wednesday 10 July 2024 and if you would like to volunteer contact:

Stuart Twell, email [email protected].

Pete Smith, email [email protected]

Stuart and Pete are always looking for extra pair of hands.

