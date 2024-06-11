Doncaster Ramblers carry out vegetation clearance on footpath

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four volunteers from Doncaster Ramblers with Stuart Horrocks from City of Doncaster Council carried out vegetation clearance on a footpath to the north of Doncaster City centre. The task involved cutting back and clearing vegetation which was obstructing a footpath in the Highfields/Woodlands area. One area was particularly overgrown as demonstrated in the photos, go to photo tab on the Doncaster Ramblers Home Page to see the photos.

To complete the works a sign post was erected at the junction of the Roman Ridge with the cleared footpath. A good morning’s effort was put in by all.

The next maintenance session is Wednesday 10 July 2024 and if you would like to volunteer contact: